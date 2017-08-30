Zambia: We Harbour No Bitterness - Hichilema Tells Congregants

Photo: UPND

United Party for a New Democracy President Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he has forgiven the people behind his four months incarceration on a charge of treason.

Addressing congregants at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross during a thanks giving prayer session for his release, Hichilema said that he had reflected on events that had happened to him and opted to forgive his persecutors.

The UPND leader said that his speech was on behalf of his colleagues that were arrested with him.

"To him that believes, all things are possible, therefore allow me to take this opportunity to say that a country that is divided against itself cannot stand. It is from this background that I urge all of us Zambians residents of this country to put our differences aside and focus on the common good of our great nation Zambia," he said.

"I want to say to you on behalf of my colleagues, that despite the injustices, despite the inhuman treatment that we endured following our brutal arrest and detention we harbour no bitterness; we harbor no anger, because the Bible says if you are angry all the time, you will make mistakes so we harbour no hatred."

He added: "I therefore say on behalf of our colleagues, I Hakainde Hichilema having reflected on everything that happened in light of the word of God and the love of our Lord Jesus Christ we do hereby forgive all of those... "

The church meeting was attended by several high profile personalities including the five people that were arrested with Hichilema.