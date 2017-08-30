Africa: Mauritius Hosts 5th International Conference On Managing Organisations in Africa

press release

Mauritius is hosting the 5th International Conference on Managing Organisations in Africa from 29 to 31 August 2017. The conference is a joint initiative of the University of Mauritius and the Africa Research Group of the Nottingham University Business School.

The objective of the conference is to have a clearer understanding of the changing organisational, workplace, socio-cultural, entrepreneurial and investment environment in Africa today.

It also aims at indicating ways and means to enhance people's wellbeing, as well as measures that would help create employment, the building of viable businesses, and the provision of a sustainable investment climate.

Some 55 academics and researchers from the United Kingdom, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, Australia and Mauritius are attending the conference. During the three-day conference, research papers covering different topics will be presented.

These include : Chinese Foreign Economic Engagement in Africa: The Location Decision of Chinese Multinationals; CSR priority areas; a case study of Mauritius ; Globalisation, Higher Education and Youth Unemployment: The Case of Mauritius ; E-visibility to enhance knowledge sharing; Mind the Gap: In search of Correlation between corporate Governance and Organisational performance (An Exploratory Study of Ghana) ; Growth and Success of Listed Firms in Kenya and An Empirical Analysis of the Determinants of Exchange Rate in Sub-Saharan African Countries.

Keynote speakers include Professor Sheila Bunwaree, Chair of African Studies Centre, University of Mauritius, Professor Geoffrey Woods, University of Essex and Mr Hemant Kumar Jugnarain, General Manager, Esquel (Mauritius) Ltd.

Africa Research Group

The Africa Research Group is an international and inter-disciplinary community of scholars who have an interest in furthering understanding of the management, organisational, socioeconomic, investment, innovation and entrepreneurial issues pertaining to Africa.

It seeks to achieve a number of key objectives, namely: to undertake high quality research through collaboration; to inform and influence investors, managers and policy makers with respect to the management and investment climate, opportunities and challenges in Africa; to disseminate research output through high-impact journals, books, international conferences and press briefings; and, to enhance awareness of the role of the African Diaspora in the continent's economic/industrial rejuvenation, and explore possible interlinkages with the Afro-Caribbean and other Diasporas.