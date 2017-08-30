Zimbabwe: First Lady Sets Exemplary Standard in Philanthropic Work

Herald Reporters A patriot and a philanthropist, the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe has worked tirelessly to support the needs of the less fortunate, particularly children and the disabled in Zimbabwe.

As patron of Danhiko Project in Msasa, she has not only graced and supported the annual paralympic games held by Danhiko but has seen the rehabilitation of the organisation.

Since 1997 Amai Mugabe has contributed immensely towards the lives of disabled people in Zimbabwe. Through Danhiko Project, which was established in 1981 and has programmes aimed at vocational training, youth education and empowerment, economic development, disability equity, access to education and employment, the First Lady has set an exemplary standard in philanthropic work.

"When I got in (to Danhiko), the buildings were crumbling and needed rehabilitation. The kitchen was in shambles and lacked equipment and I brought utensils for it. I also had the dining room restored," she once said.

Aside from these much needed renovations, Dr Grace Mugabe was also responsible for building ramps for the disabled as well as purchasing furniture for classrooms to make the place more user friendly to the occupants.

As patron, Amai Mugabe was honoured in 2007 by Danhiko Project who named the annual Danhiko Paralympic Games as the Amai Grace Mugabe Annual Paralympic Games.

Commenting on the importance of sport in people's lives including the disabled, the First Lady said; "Sport or physical exercise is a necessary and highly regarded form of rehabilitation, whether physical, mental or physiological.

"Equally importantly, the games have also exposed (us) to the wealth of knowledge on the varied talents and capabilities of people with disabilities, thus disabusing them of the possible prejudices (we) may have had towards the disabled."

Apart from the infrastructural support to Danhiko Project, Amai Mugabe has supported the games by providing the prize money which increased from US$12 550 to US$39 000 in 2013.

The games, which take place every year in October, feature various disciplines including swimming, wheelchair basketball, tennis for the physically and visually handicapped, netball as well as variety of track and field events.

Through the support provided by the First Lady participation in the annual event has been able to rise to over 110 teams and 2 400 participants. Amai Mugabe, the Danhiko patron, disclosed that her association with the centre and the annual games had brought her closer to God.

In an address at the Games, "Mama" as the First Lady is affectionately referred to by the Danhiko Paralympics family, said the experience has made her appreciate the little things that most people often take for granted.

"This whole experience leaves me in awe of the love of God. I truly enjoy spending this day with the participants every year, for it nourishes my spirit and strengthens my faith in God ,reminding us of His love and providence irrespective of our physical conditions," said Amai Mugabe.

"Every day I look in the mirror and realise that I am able bodied. When someone calls me I can hear, I have a nose to smell, eyes that can see, hands that help me do what I want to do and feet that carry me to where I want to go.

"This makes me grateful and enables me to pause and think of those that are not as fortunate as I am and consequently I think of ways to help them. "With the pressures of everyday life, very few people take the time to pause and reflect on the seemingly little but important things they have in life," she said.

Amai Mugabe paid tribute to people who dedicate their time to making the lives of the physically challenged a bit smoother. "I would like to thank all those taking care of disabled children, those that push wheelchairs and those that lead the blind. I know it is not an easy task. May God bless you abundantly," she said.

Sport and Recreation Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, speaking at the games last year, paid tribute to the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, the patron of the Games, for her continued support over the years. "I am profoundly honoured and delighted to preside over the prize giving and closing ceremony of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games.

"Before going any further, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the patron of the Games, Her Excellency Amai Dr Grace Mugabe for her immense and immeasurable contribution to the success of these Games that have become a reference point on our sporting calendar.

"As the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, we take pride in that these Games have now become a permanent feature of our sporting life. This demonstrates the seriousness with which all the stakeholders view these Games," said Minister Hlongwane.

He added that the experiences from the event should come in handy in planning for the next edition. "As we come to an end of these Games, let's not forget that the Games are a part of a sustained and comprehensive process and not stand-alone event. The event-specific experiences that we have carried from this edition of the Games should inform our future planning trajectory to ensure that these Games are asserted with excellence," Minister Hlongwane said.