The Kenya National Examinations Council is looking for a chief executive officer, just two months to the start of the national Standard Eight and Form Four examinations.

Council chairman George Magoha on Tuesday invited holders of a master's degree in education or other fields to submit their applications by September 29.

Ms Mercy Karogo has been the acting CEO since April 1.

She replaced Dr Joseph Kivilu, who was shown the door following massive cheating in national examinations.

"The candidates must have experience of at least 10 years in matters pertaining to education, training, research, policy formulation and procedures of government," part of the advert in the dailies said.

MANDATE

Prof Magoha said the CEO would hold office for five years and be eligible for reappointment for one term.

The CEO would be responsible for implementing the council's decisions.

In June, the Kenya National Union of Teachers protested the delay in hiring a CEO "since Ms Karogo lacks the legal authority to independently and professionally execute the duties of the office".