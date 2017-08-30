Ethiopia: Jica Mathematics, Science Education Project Proves Successful

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) three-year project for capacity development for improving Learning Achievement in Mathematics and Science Education (LAMS) came to a successful end.

JICA Expert Team Head Mr.Norimichi Toyomane on the occasion said: "Now, the project is completed, the responsibility rests on the shoulders of the Ethiopian education system ."

He also urged all stakeholders to stay committed to improving the basic education levels of the nation."

Ministry of Education Mathematics & Science Improvement Center (MSIC)Head Belyaneh Teffera for his part said the nation has gained Japan's rich experiences in teaching Mathematics and Science to due to the LAMS project.

According him, Over 35 teachers, including senior government officials, attended trainings in Japan.

The trainees became so familiar to the Japanese education system and allow them to explore ways of spreading different learning and teaching techniques in Ethiopia, he said.

One of the key objectives of the LAMS project was to develop the capacity of item writers in mathematics and science so as to improve classroom assessments.

The MoE and JICA have a good track record of scaling up best practice from JICA projects, such as the Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education in Ethiopia (SMASEE) project which has been implemented regionally throughout Ethiopia.