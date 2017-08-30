29 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNH Appeals to Kenyans to Assist Mother of Quadruplets

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has appealed to Kenyans of good will to help a 31-year-old woman who delivered four children on Tuesday.

Mr Simon Itahi, the hospital's Marketing and Communications Manager said the mother delivered the quadruplets, three girls and one boy, at the Gaichanjiru Mission Hospital in Murang'a County but was immediately transferred to KNH.

"KNH is appealing to well-wishers and Kenyans of goodwill to assist the mother get preterm milk, breast milk fortifier, diapers and other donations for upkeep," he said

in a press statement to media houses on Tuesday.

The mother, who is a house wife, gave birth through caesarean section.

PRETERM

The babies were born preterm at 36 weeks with low birth weight and have since been placed in the hospital's paediatric specialised unit for further management.

This was the second birth for the woman, who has a seven year old son.

Mr Ithai said the babies are feeding on preterm milk and breast milk fortifier because their mother cannot breastfeed all of them satisfactory.

"The babies are stable and significantly gaining weight," he said.

