Kenya: Ombudsman Rushes to Defence of 'Besieged' County Staff

Nairobi — The Office of the Ombudsman says that the dismissal of county employees by governors should be done in accordance with the law.

Acting Chairperson Regina Mwathi on Tuesday said that unlawful sackings expose County Governments to unnecessary litigation by the affected workers leading to huge legal costs to be paid out of public funds.

"The acts, if proven, would amount to abolition of constitutionally secured rights and arbitrary removal of the current holders from office without due process of the law," indicated Mwathi.

She said there should be smooth transition of power from the incumbent County Governments to the incoming governments so as to ensure there is no vacuum in the office.

Her remarks follow recent announcements by several governors who have been sacking disloyal staff or those who were employed by their predecessors.

Mwathi said that governors being senior most officials in the county government, should uphold the constitution and the law at all times and desist from making statements that may create anxiety or apprehension within the counties public service