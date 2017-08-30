29 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ombudsman Rushes to Defence of 'Besieged' County Staff

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Office of the Ombudsman says that the dismissal of county employees by governors should be done in accordance with the law.

Acting Chairperson Regina Mwathi on Tuesday said that unlawful sackings expose County Governments to unnecessary litigation by the affected workers leading to huge legal costs to be paid out of public funds.

"The acts, if proven, would amount to abolition of constitutionally secured rights and arbitrary removal of the current holders from office without due process of the law," indicated Mwathi.

She said there should be smooth transition of power from the incumbent County Governments to the incoming governments so as to ensure there is no vacuum in the office.

Her remarks follow recent announcements by several governors who have been sacking disloyal staff or those who were employed by their predecessors.

Mwathi said that governors being senior most officials in the county government, should uphold the constitution and the law at all times and desist from making statements that may create anxiety or apprehension within the counties public service

Kenya

Al-Shabaab Destroys Communication Mast in Kenya's Border Region

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants destroyed a communication mast in Dabacity area in Mandera county of northeast Kenya on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.