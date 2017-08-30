29 August 2017

Africa: UN Migration Agency, Libyan Authorities Boost Support for Rescued Migrants

The United Nations migration agency is working with Libyan authorities to help rescue more migrants off the Libyan coast.

The UN Migration Agency (IOM) met this week with Libyan authorities in Tunis to create a coordination body to aid rescues, and also provided lifesaving equipment and offered computer literacy classes aimed at documenting sea rescue operations.

"By better documentation of migrants at the disembarkation points, IOM is hoping to put a registration system in place to help regulate the humanitarian services provided to rescued migrants," said Maysa Khalil, IOM Libya's Operations Officer.

Among other supplies, IOM also provided computers and other information technology equipment to Libyan Coast Guard officers.

"Saving lives remains our highest priority," said Othman Belbeisi, IOM Libya Chief of Mission. "As it is also a legal obligation, it is important to help the Libyan Coast Guard improve their capacities to save lives and respond in a better way to the needs of the migrants that they rescue."

The UN agency is also working with Libyan counterparts to rehabilitate the points where the boats reach, by offering shaded areas, installing a water tank, cementing the floor, and creating toilets and showers, among others.

