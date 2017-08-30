29 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Urges NEC to Prepare Comprehensive Voters' List for 2018 Elections

In order to enhance transparent and credible elections in 2018, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday 28 August 2017 urged National Electoral Commission (NEC) officials at State House to prepare and release a comprehensive voters' list for the forthcoming 2018 general elections whereby every eligible voter is seen to be enfranchised.

As a follow up to last week's meeting with NEC held at State House, President Koroma noted the numerous concerns already raised by citizens across the country and what should be done by the Commission to ensure the inclusion of every eligible voter.

Meanwhile, the president urged the Commission to meet and update political parties on progress and challenges of the 2018 elections.

Commissioner Aiah Mattia, the Electoral Commissioner - East, on behalf of the Commission admitted to a plethora of challenges facing the 2018 electioneering process, taking into consideration significant loss of data from the provisional voters' register across the country and the subsequent recapture of data. He reported on the publication of statements of all claims and objections which has already started and further revealed inquiry of voter register would be conducted from 29th -31st August 2017.

Mattia confirmed that the interim report on the comprehensive list of the voters' register would be made available on the 3rd September 2017 when the final report by law, will be presented on the 7th September 2017. The Commission which was represented by Commissioner Miatta French - Western Region, Commissioner Aiah Mattia, William Addo Davies, Executive Secretary of NEC and others resolved in honouring the request of the president to meet and update all political parties on the ongoing process and its subsequent challenges.

