Gaborone — The young brother to former Cabinet Minister, Mr Boemo Morake has confirmed that Mr Kebatlamang Morake is no more.

Mr Morake died at Nyangabwe Referal Hospital yesterday morning.

He was born on November 21,1930, in Tonota.

Mr Morake junior said his brother has not been well for sometimes.

The former cabinet Minister is survived by five children, one male and four females.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

He was educated at Tonota School from 1939 to 1947 and then took a teachers' training course at Kanye until 1950.

From 1951 to 1952 he studied at Tiger Kloof Institution, Vriburg, South Africa, where he obtained his junior certificate.

He began teaching at Tonota in 1953 and spent 11 years there, rising to be the head teacher.

In 1965 he was sent to England for an advanced teachers' course at the Institute of Education, Newcastle-on-Tyne.

In preparation for a political career after independence on September 30, 1966, he was sent on political training courses to Britain, West Germany, Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya.

On his return, he was appointed an executive secretary of the Botswana Democratic Party and editor of the party newspaper "Therisanyo."

From January to March 1967 he was in the USA as a guest of the State Department studying political administration and organisation.

In October 1969 he became a specially elected MP to the National Assembly and was appointed Assistant Minister in the President's Office with special responsibility for information services.

He undertook assignments for Sir Seretse Khama, sometimes representing him at meetings.

He also served in the ministries of local government, health and education among other ministries.

BOPA