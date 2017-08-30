Oshikoto regional Swapo coordinator Armas Amukwiyu has rubbished claims that his region nominated Jerry Ekandjo to contest for the party's presidency at the forthcoming elective congress in November.

There has been talk in recent days that the Oshikoto region chose Ekandjo to stand against President Hage Geingob.

Amukwiyu, however, told The Namibian yesterday that his region has neither nominated nor endorsed Ekandjo.

"There were no nominations done," he stated. "What do you endorse? Was there any nomination which required our endorsement?"

Amukwiyu added that the central committee nominates the top four, and then the party structures endorse them.

"We don't entertain things like that. People should wait until the party's leadership had pronounced itself regarding the nomination for whatever position is available," he said.

Amukwiyu also questioned other party structures such as the youth league, the elders' council and other regions which made it public that they had endorsed Geingob for the same position.

Ekandjo yesterday referred questions to Swapo information secretary Helmut Angula, who said he was not aware of any endorsement.

"No, I don't know anything. The report brought to us by the team which was sent to the region did not state any nomination or endorsement," said Angula.

He added that Ekandjo must be nominated by a recognised structure for the party to accept it. Usually, the party unveils the candidates who would be contesting for the top four positions three months before the congress to allow the candidates to campaign, and know who they are up against.

Several party structures, including the Khomas, Otjozondjupa, Kavango East and Zambezi regions have already declared their support for Geingob as the sole candidate.

The youth league, the Women's Council and the Elders Council have also declared their support for Geingob.

Angula, however, said information about those who were going to run for the top four positions would only be made public after all structures are done with their programmes.

According to him, the reports from the structures have to be finalised by the central committee first before any nomination is made.

He added that it was not a "constitutional mandate" for the party to reveal the names of aspiring candidates three months before the congress.

"It is not written anywhere in the party's constitution. The central committee has to meet before congress, and it can only meet after all the structures have concluded business," he said.

"The report of the youth league just came in, while those from some regions such as Omaheke and Kavango West are still outstanding," Angula noted.