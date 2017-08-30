Namibia: Kunene Healthcare Delivery Improves

The director of health in Kunene region, Thomas Shapumba, has expressed happiness with the improved healthcare in his region after the release of the annual health report for 2016/2017 recently.

Shapumba said one of the success stories is the reduction in the maternal mortality rate. The high number of deaths had been attributed to women who delayed seeking maternal healthcare services.

"Maternal mortality rate is used to measure the risk of dying during pregnancy and shortly after and the region recorded one maternal death compared to three in the previous period," Shapumba said.

He further said the region has three health centres, 24 clinics and 199 outreach points with a combined 284-bed capacity (Opuwo 100, Khorixas 98 and Outjo 86).

The 2016-17 report recorded common cold as topping the list with 16 374 cases, with musculoskeletal disease coming second at 14 954.

The report further said 11 343 people were treated for diarrhoea without blood, while 9 188 were treated for respiratory system diseases, and for nose and throat disorders. Of the people treated at the health facilities, 6 704 were outpatients.

Shapumba further said the top causes of death for those aged 50 years and above during 2016-17 were HIV-AIDS, meningococcal infection including meningitis, diarrhoea and gastroenteritis, asthma and malnutrition.

The report also stated that a substantial number of people are employed by various commercial entities or small-time traders.

"Outjo, which is a bastion of commercial farming provides the region with the highest number of farm workers who are affected by some of these ailments."

Charcoal making is on the increase in Outjo and Khorixas districts providing much-needed sources of livelihood for most of the population, but it also exposes them to respiratory diseases, the report also stated.