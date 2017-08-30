Namibia: Suicide Survivor Jailed Over Knife Murder

The former boyfriend of a young woman who was killed in a knife attack at Otjiwarongo four years ago now has a prison term of 35 years lying ahead.

After more than four years and five months in jail, Edmund Jagger (29) heard in the Windhoek High Court yesterday that he has been sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment over the murder of his former girlfriend, Renelda Hoëses, during the night of 1 to 2 March 2013.

Hoëses was killed when she was stabbed more than 18 times at her father's house at Otjiwarongo.

She was killed after she had ended her relationship with Jagger, who had fathered a child with her, and asked him to leave the house where they had been living together, judge Alfred Siboleka recounted during the sentencing.

Jagger denied guilt on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, during his trial. Judge Siboleka convicted him about five weeks ago, based on evidence that included eyewitness testimony, notes written by Jagger before he tried to hang himself after the fatal stabbing, and the presence of a blood-stained knife at the scene where Jagger's suicide bid was thwarted.

A neighbour of Hoëses' father testified during the trial that he saw Jagger sitting on top of Hoëses in the yard of her father's house, stabbing her with a knife, and that he then called the police.

Having been told that Jagger had been responsible for the stabbing, police officers drove to the house where he was renting a room.

The court also heard that when the police entered Jagger's room, they found him hanging by his neck from a piece of wire that had been fastened to a roof truss. A police officer rescued Jagger from the suicide attempt.

A bloodstained knife was found in Jagger's room. Apparent farewell notes written by Jagger were also found in the room.

Hoëses' father told the court after Jagger had been found guilty that Hoeses was employed as a chef at a restaurant, and was the only breadwinner in her family's home.

She was 22 years old when she was killed. Jagger was 25 at the time of the incident. He was self-employed as a mechanic at Otjiwarongo before his arrest.

Despite the imposition of heavy prison terms on people convicted of murder committed in domestic settings, and also pleas from the community for such crimes to be stopped, it appeared that the brutality to which men were subjecting their female partners was continuing to increase, judge Siboleka said during the sentencing.

It was unacceptable that some men continued to be under the impression that they were entitled to end the lives of their female partners whenever they saw fit, the judge stated.

He also said he was taking into account that Jagger was a first-time offender, and that he had been in custody for more than four years and five months before his trial was concluded.

Defence lawyer Joshua Kaumbi represented Jagger during his trial. The state was represented by deputy prosecutor general Karin Esterhuizen.