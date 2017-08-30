Zimbabwe: Indian Festival a Huge Success

The second edition of the Indian festival which ended on Saturday last week in Harare was a huge success with the turnout proving that locals and the Indian community in Zimbabwe are keen to understand more about India and its culture, organizers of the event have said.

The dance workshop hosted by Gilles Chuyen at the Harare Grounds main stand which was part of the final events of the festival was attended by more 100 people who were taken through Ballet dance and Jazz dance among other Indian dance routines.

263Chat spoke to the festival producer, Sanjoy Roy who said the annual festival was organised to entertain Zimbabweans while educating them on the Indian culture.

"This festival is consisted of food preparation, literature competitions, and craft work exhibition among others from India to here in Zimbabwe," said Roy.

He added that "This is one of 26 countries we host festival that we run from Austria to United States and we have found interest in Africa and we are going to be running another festival in South Africa."

Roy noted that the idea behind the festival is to show the wonderful association between Zimbabwe and India.

Gilles Chuyen who conducted the dance workshop told 263Chat expressed excitement at the turnout for dance lessons saying Zimbabweans are keen to know more about Indian culture.