29 August 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Indian Festival a Huge Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Munashe Chokodza

The second edition of the Indian festival which ended on Saturday last week in Harare was a huge success with the turnout proving that locals and the Indian community in Zimbabwe are keen to understand more about India and its culture, organizers of the event have said.

The dance workshop hosted by Gilles Chuyen at the Harare Grounds main stand which was part of the final events of the festival was attended by more 100 people who were taken through Ballet dance and Jazz dance among other Indian dance routines.

263Chat spoke to the festival producer, Sanjoy Roy who said the annual festival was organised to entertain Zimbabweans while educating them on the Indian culture.

"This festival is consisted of food preparation, literature competitions, and craft work exhibition among others from India to here in Zimbabwe," said Roy.

He added that "This is one of 26 countries we host festival that we run from Austria to United States and we have found interest in Africa and we are going to be running another festival in South Africa."

Roy noted that the idea behind the festival is to show the wonderful association between Zimbabwe and India.

Gilles Chuyen who conducted the dance workshop told 263Chat expressed excitement at the turnout for dance lessons saying Zimbabweans are keen to know more about Indian culture.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party Call for Rally to Support Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party has called for a march and rally in Harare on Wednesday to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.