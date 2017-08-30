Zambia: 'Clean Up Vodafone Mess'

Troubled MTN-TAZ Super League side, City of Lusaka, has been told to 'clean-up' the refurbished Vodafone Woodlands Stadium if they are to host any home matches.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has also stood by its earlier decision to bar the 'rechristened' stadium from hosting MTN-FAZ Super Division games.

FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said City would only use their home turf for the top flight league matches without the Vodafone brandings.

Liwewe said MTN had explicit rights to the Zambia top league and that FAZ was being guided by the contract.

"We are guided by a sponsorship contract with MTN which we are abiding by, they (MTN) have explicit rights which we shall stick to," Liwewe said.

He said FAZ held talks with City and the club was made aware of the requirements if they wished to use the Woodlands Vodafone Stadium for their league games.

"City has to use a clean stadium if they are to use their stadium for home games, they are aware of the requirements," Liwewe said.

City signed a contract with Vodafone, who were given the naming rights of the stadium but FAZ, has put their foot down, saying this was in contradiction to their league sponsorship deal with MTN Zambia.

FAZ banned the use of Woodlands Vodafone stadium on Friday last week because MTN has explicit rights and that Vodafone was their direct competitor.

City had to put off their stadium unveiling and was forced to play its tie against Nkana, which they lost 1-0, at Nkoloma Stadium.