30 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

Senate President Bukola Saraki has left the country for Saudi Arabia to join Muslim faithful from across the world to perform this year's hajj. Saraki, according to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, departed the country via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday night.

The senate president will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for President Muhammadu Buhari, the statement said.

He will also spend the period of the holy pilgrimage to pray for more success for the Eighth National Assembly in the execution of its Legislative Agenda which is aimed at helping to improve the standard of living of the citizenry and positively transform the national economy.

Nigeria

After Many Misses, Buhari Presides Over Cabinet Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over his first meeting ‎of the Federal Executive Council, FEC,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.