Nigeria: Saraki to Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Senate President Bukola Saraki has left the country for Saudi Arabia to join Muslim faithful from across the world to perform this year's hajj. Saraki, according to a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, departed the country via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday night.

The senate president will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria as well as better health for President Muhammadu Buhari, the statement said.

He will also spend the period of the holy pilgrimage to pray for more success for the Eighth National Assembly in the execution of its Legislative Agenda which is aimed at helping to improve the standard of living of the citizenry and positively transform the national economy.