Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Monday that the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) is a unique opportunity to guarantee strengthened cooperation between Mozambique and other countries.

He was speaking at the opening of the 53rd edition of FACIM, in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo city. The fair will last until 3 September. 20 countries and around 1,900 companies (1,600 of them Mozambican) are exhibiting.

“Your presence here is a singular occasion for strengthening and promoting deepened cooperation between the people of Mozambique and your countries”, said Nyusi.

He believed FACIM was an opportunity to establish partnerships and promote business opportunities. He invited Mozambican Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to maintain an interchange with international companies in order to guarantee greater exports of Mozambican produce.

Stressing the role of SMEs in the diversification of the economy, Nyusi said it was urgent that they should take advantage of FACIM to exhibit Mozambican potential and to expand the market for national products.

“This is another opportunity to expand the market for Mozambican goods, to internationalise the Mozambican economy, and to diversify exports”, he added.

Nyusi hoped that during FACIM, SMEs would identify partnerships that could provide “quantitative and qualitative gains, in terms of access to technologies and knowledge, and strengthening their capital”.

“As an annual and multi-sector fair, FACIM has the ability to concentrate in the same space all national economic sectors”, he said. “It becomes a privileged meeting place for the national and foreign business class”.

FACIM, Nyusi continued, showed that today Mozambique is a country more open to national and foreign business opportunities. “Our government has been undertaking actions which guaranteed improved production and productivity, making improvements in all sectors”, he said.