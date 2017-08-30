In an effort to tackle poverty and uplift communities, Namib Mills joined forces with Greenville Solutions and donated over 1050 solar lamps to school learners throughout Windhoek, through its Edu-Light project.

Edu-Light is an initiative that aims to provide solar lights to learners and students living in informal settlements and rural areas that do not have access to electricity and use paraffin and candles for studying.

According to Namib Mills, providing 240 solar lamps to the Eben Primary School will directly impact about 885 learners in 240 households.

In 2015, Namib Mills as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards education, community upliftment and poverty alleviation launched their Edu- light initiative at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School with a donation of 300 solar lamps to the learners at the school.

The company also handed over 210 portable solar lights to school learners from Tobias Hainyeko project school in Babylon in the outskirts of Windhoek's informal settlement, 300 solar lamps to Fidel Castro Primary School and 240 solar lamps to Eben Primary school.

"The aim of this initiative is to increase their productivity at night in order to help them improve their school performance," said Ashante Manetti -Maasdorp, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholder Officer at Namib Mills.

According to her, the Sun King Eco light is an award-winning solar light which is two times brighter than a paraffin lamp and offers adjustable brightness settings and after a single sunny day of charging, will shine for four hours in its brightest mode or for over thirty hours on its lowest setting.