29 August 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Edu-Light Project 'Lightens Up' Informal Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(File photo).

In an effort to tackle poverty and uplift communities, Namib Mills joined forces with Greenville Solutions and donated over 1050 solar lamps to school learners throughout Windhoek, through its Edu-Light project.

Edu-Light is an initiative that aims to provide solar lights to learners and students living in informal settlements and rural areas that do not have access to electricity and use paraffin and candles for studying.

According to Namib Mills, providing 240 solar lamps to the Eben Primary School will directly impact about 885 learners in 240 households.

In 2015, Namib Mills as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards education, community upliftment and poverty alleviation launched their Edu- light initiative at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School with a donation of 300 solar lamps to the learners at the school.

The company also handed over 210 portable solar lights to school learners from Tobias Hainyeko project school in Babylon in the outskirts of Windhoek's informal settlement, 300 solar lamps to Fidel Castro Primary School and 240 solar lamps to Eben Primary school.

"The aim of this initiative is to increase their productivity at night in order to help them improve their school performance," said Ashante Manetti -Maasdorp, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Stakeholder Officer at Namib Mills.

According to her, the Sun King Eco light is an award-winning solar light which is two times brighter than a paraffin lamp and offers adjustable brightness settings and after a single sunny day of charging, will shine for four hours in its brightest mode or for over thirty hours on its lowest setting.

Namibia

Parastatal Accuses Anti-Corruption Body of Blocking Probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Housing Enterprise have clashed over a forensic investigation into the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.