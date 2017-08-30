Zimbabwe: Winky D Shines At Unplugged Concert

King of Zimdancehall, Winky D proved why he is regarded as one of the best musicians in the country after putting a polished act at the hugely successful Unplugged concert held in Harare over the weekend.

Winky D who was performing before a rather unfamiliar audience to him - mainly composed of elites and conservative people who do not regularly attend his shows, did not disappoint as he belted hit after hit including Jah Prayzah's Mudhara Vachauya.

The self proclaimed Ninja President appeared on stage wearing his 'Ninja gear' and wowed the crowd with tracks from his last album, Gafa Futi which proved popular with revellers.

The Kambuzuma born star had time to sample new songs from his upcoming album set to be launched soon and fans quickly fell in love with the song, Dira madrink mucup.

Fans at the Unplugged concert praised Winky D's performance saying he kept them on their toes throughout his act.

"Winky D is out of this world because he kept us dancing to his music, my mother in law is not a dancehall fan but she danced today," said Aaron Chawira.

Another fan Mai Karl said she came to the concert knowing that the gafa president will not disapoint.