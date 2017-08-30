29 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Beat Canada in Opener

Namibia got their World Rugby u20 Trophy campaign off to a great start with a 31-16 victory against Canada on Tuesday.

Playing at the Estadio Charrua stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Namibia led 12-8 at the break and eventually ran in five tries in a fine performance.

Namibia's forwards were particularly impressive with their rolling mauls and three of the tries came in this fashion, as they displayed superb ball retention and technical control.

Eighthman Riaan de Klerk went over for Namibia's first try from a maul while fullback PW Steenkamp dotted down after a fine attack by winger Luke Jansen.

Flanker John Currie opened Canada's account with a try, converted by Will Kelly, who added a penalty to reduce the gap to 12-8 at the break.

Canada were reduced to 14 men when centre George Barton was yellow carded early in the second half and Namibia immediately took advantage with De Klerk going over for his second try.

A Kelly penalty reduced the gap to 19-11 but another great try from a rolling maul by hooker Obert Nortje put Namibia 24-11 ahead.

In the final stages prop Patrick Schickerling went over from another driving maul and with Cliven Loubser adding his third conversion they ran out comfortable winners.

Namibia's next match is against Chile on Saturday.

Namibia

