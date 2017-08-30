ZANU PF supporters said they will march through Harare to the ruling party headquarters in support of the beleaguered First Lady Grace Mugabe Wednesday.

But the opposition said this was sad, as the ruling party supporters want to march in support of her brutality on the girl child and women.

Grace was recently granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government to avoid prosecution after she allegedly assaulted a 20 year old model Gabriella Engels.

The model said Grace whipped her with an electric extension cable when she found her in a luxury hotel room in Johannesburg with her two sons Robert junior and Chatunga.

The Wednesday march comes after the police denied the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) youth a clearance to march to the South African Embassy in Harare to protest against the granting of diplomatic immunity to Mugabe's wife.

According to Zanu PF Harare provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Grace has gone through a lot in the past month.

"All progressive Zimbabweans must attend the solidarity meeting of the First Lady," said Mashayamombe.

"A lot has happened to our mother from being injured on her leg, being holed up in South Africa for one week on cooked allegations and also media reports about her ice cream being poisonous from her enemies."

Jeppy Jaboon, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar, also said this was an opportunity for them to prove their allegiance to President Robert Mugabe.

"We are inviting everyone to this important meeting, we will be expecting each constituency to be represented at least provide a bus.," said Jaboon in a statement.

People's Democratic Party's spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the march would be in support for Grace's brutality.

"They (Zanu PF) are cheering the First Lady into committing crimes that will haunt her for the rest of her life," said Mafume.

"It's now clear that these rallies are now just a way to get resources from the state.

According to Abicia Ushewokunze, Zanu PF secretary for information Harare province, the march has been split into six zones with multitudes marching through central Harare from different directions up to the ruling party headquarters.

Marchers will, among other routes, be expected to march from Rufaro stadium through Rotten Row and from VID Belvedere via Samora Machel.