The Teachers Service Commission on Tuesday stepped in to avert a strike when it announced that teachers will continue enjoying their annual pay increment.

The announcement, through a circular dated July 28 and addressed to education officials, said: "Annual increment is still applicable in line with regulation 84 of the code of regulations for teachers 2015."

Kenya National Union of Teachers had sought the intervention of Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie on the issue, saying the annual salary increment had been withdrawn without consultations.

BASIC SALARY

In the circular that also outlines how the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will be implemented, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said responsibility allowance had been amalgamated into the basic salary with effect from July 1.

Ms Macharia added that teachers performing administrative duties would be appointed substantially.

"House, hardship, commuter and annual leave allowances will be payable where applicable," she said, adding that annual leave allowance would be payable once a year.

ALLOWANCES

The TSC boss said a teacher in Grade B5 (previously P1) will earn a house allowance of Sh6,750 in Nairobi (region 1), Sh4,500 in region 2 (Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru), Sh3,850 in region 3 (former municipalities) and Sh3,200 in region 4 (other towns).

The highest paid teacher will take home a hardship allowance of Sh38,100 and the lowest paid teacher will get Sh6,600.

Regarding commuter allowance, the lowest paid teacher will get Sh4,000 while the highest paid will get Sh16,000.

On annual leave, the lowest paid teacher will get Sh4,000 while the highest paid will get Sh10,000.

JOB EVALUATION

Ms Macharia added that a disability guide allowance of Sh15,000 and special school allowance of Sh10,000 would be payable per month.

"The circular shall apply to all teachers in service as at July 1, 2017," Mrs Macharia said.

In October last year, TSC entered into CBAs with Knut and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education (Kuppet).

The CBAs were based on job evaluation for the teaching service conducted by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission in conjunction with TSC.

Grade B5 (T-scale 5) to C2 (T-scale 7) will be implemented in two phases while Grades C3 (T-Scale 8) to D5 (T-scale 15) will be implemented in four phases.

SALARIES

TSC started to implement the Sh54 billion pay deal last month, with Sh17.3 billion paid out in the first phase and which also saw 312,060 teachers converted to the new grading structure.

The lowest paid teacher at grade B5 is now earning Sh19,224 up from Sh16,692 while the highest paid teacher, the chief principal in Job Group R (D5), is earning Sh148,360 up from Sh144,929.

More than 156,000 teachers in lower cadre will have their salaries paid in two phases while for the rest it will be done in four phases.