Nigeria/Cameroon: Police to Deploy 700 Personnel for Nigeria, Cameroon Match

Uyo — in Uyo

More than 700 specially selected police officers knowledgeable in crowd control and policing events are to be deployed to provide top-notch security before, during and after the Nigeria versus Cameroon football match.

Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, CP Zubairu Muazu, in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday said that the Police Command has put in place adequate security arrangement to ensure a hitch free encounter.

In the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, the state police boss said the Command is determined to guarantee that soccer loving Nigerians enjoy the football match under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any infractions of law.

"In addition, due to influx of soccer fans into the state, adequate crime reduction strategies have been put in place to check crime and criminalities throughout the state.

It is also in addition to existing anti-crime measures in the state," he stressed.

CP Muazu enjoined all soccer fans visiting the Nest of Champions to conduct themselves in a most orderly and hospitable manner, stressing that sport is a veritable means to promote unity, solidarity and cultivate enduring friendship.

He maintained that the Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in sports administration are working assiduously to facilitate adequate sports security in accordance with international standards.

The Police Commissioner however vowed that the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with miscreants and sports hooligans who may take undue advantage of the peace and security existing in Akwa Ibom State.

Similiarly, Muazu assured members of the public of their safety and protection before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.