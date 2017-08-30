Ethiopia: Stepping Up Political, Religious Fathers ' Roles in Peace Building, Development

editorial

Religious faiths, leaders and political leaders at all levels as well as all citizens have a big role in addressing challenges that arise from conflicts and crises in one's country. Taking this in to accounts, Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) was established as an independent entity in October 2010.

Apparently , the council has been getting involved in promoting and systematizing inter- faith learning , addressing issue of common concern such as peace building, conflict transformation ,development and inter faith dialogue since the very day of its existence.

It is true that Ethiopia is among a few countries where a number of various religion followers have lived together peacefully for many centuries and much has also been said about Ethiopia being a place of harmonious, diverse nations and nationalities. Nevertheless, a few number of anti peace elements residing in side the country and abroad have been making futile attempts to instigate violence of religious extremism and ethnic clashes here and there.

Indeed, the governments of Ethiopia, IRCE and the public at large have so far controlled security threats related to religious extremism in well integrated manner. And to share this success story and to learn from the conflict resolving means of our fellow African brothers, there should be a common platform like African Solidarity Caravan.

Through hosting a series of solidarity events by local networks, the African Solidarity Caravan aims to involve everybody, including Africans across the continent and in the diaspora as well as people around the world for a common cause of justice and peace. Hence, it is highly recommended to join such caravan as it gives opportunity to celebrate the coexistence of multiple identities in all spheres.

Moreover, it connects, organizes, mobilizes, transforms and consolidates peace and solidarity activists across Africa with a view to contribute in the efforts to intensify culture of Pan-African people -to -people solidarity.

It is crystal clear that the roles of religious faiths and leaders in resolving any kind of conflicts in peaceful manner are enormous. Therefore, religious fathers and institutions are expected to further strengthen their efforts in maintaining sustainable peace and stability across the continent by being good role model of peace loving to their faithful.

Also they should teach practically the value of truth in a bid to ensure everlasting peace and stability on daily basis. Obviously, religious or political leaders who always tell the truth will eventually influence the rest of people to follow their path.

As one of the causes of conflicts in Africa are not having clarity on the concept of peace and security. For instance, some westerners think that the continent of Africa is destined to wars, bloodshed, various forms of miseries and the like for eternity .This mindset could be proved wrong ,if people who hold state offices and religious fathers work together in having a number of responsible citizens for justice and rule of law .

Empowering the youth in every economical social and political arenas is also crucial to maintain and uphold peace and stability in the continent as they are the future political and religious leaders. To this end, more concerted efforts from political and religious leaders are now required to shape the future of the young generation than ever before.

In summing up , IRCE should make use properly the given opportunity by African Solidarity Caravan to promote peace and stability, share experience and concerns as well as acknowledge shared values. It as well expects to further encourage religious institutions to play their due roles in the development endeavors of the nation.