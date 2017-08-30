Kenya: Lenny Kivuti Wins First Round of Poll Petition

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti on Tuesday won the first round of a legal battle in which he is challenging the results of the race for the governor's seat.

He lost to Governor Martin Wambora in the August 8 General Election.

The High Court in Embu ordered that all election materials used in the poll be preserved.

KIEMS KITS

Justice Florence Muchemi also ordered that all Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System kits used in the Embu gubernatorial election be kept safely.

"The orders should remain in force pending the hearing and determination of this case, which will be heard on September 20," Justice Muchemi said.

The election materials to be kept safely include counted ballot papers and rejected ones, ballot boxes, written statements by presiding officers, printed copies of the register used in the disputed poll and copies of the results of each polling station where the outcome has raised queries.

SWORN IN

Areas whose results have been disputed include Manyatta, Runyenjes and Mbeere South constituencies.

The petition comes a few days after Mr Wambora was sworn in for his second term.

He becomes the first governor whose election in the August 8 polls has been challenged.