South Africa: Two Limpopo Children Die in House Fire After Being Left to Sleep

Two children were killed in a fire after being left in a house on a farm outside Musina, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

Their mother had left her children, aged 20 months and 3 years, in a room to sleep on Tuesday and went to another house to cook food, said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"While she was busy cooking, she heard neighbours screaming and calling her," he said.

"She immediately went out and subsequently she found that the house where she left the two children was on fire and both children were ultimately burnt to death beyond recognition."

Police opened an inquest to determine the cause of the fire.

Ngoepe said a social worker was attending to the mother.

The police advised parents to put the safety of their children first to prevent these types of incidents from happening.

Source: News24