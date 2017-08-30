The Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Housing Enterprise have clashed over a forensic investigation into the N$3 billion mass housing programme.

The NHE is accusing the ACC of brushing aside the case, but the anti-corruption watchdog says the housing parastatal should discipline its workers accused of wrongdoing.

The mass housing programme that was launched in 2013 by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba was seen as a panacea to Namibia's housing woes.

The programme targetted building 180 000 houses from 2014 to 2030 at a cost of N$48 billion.

The probe over which the ACC and the NHE are clashing regards the first phase from 2014 to 2016, during which around 9 000 houses were supposed to have been built.

The cost of the houses in the first phase was estimated to be more than N$3 billion.

President Hage Geingob stopped the programme in 2015 after numerous reports of corruption were unearthed.

When a new NHE board, chaired by Sam Shivute, took over, they asked audit firm Deloitte to investigate claims of corruption which involved the awarding of mass housing tenders.

Shivute told The Namibian yesterday that the report by Deloitte concluded that there were several tender irregularities in the housing programme.

Although The Namibian does not have the report, the fact that the NHE chair forwarded it to the ACC means that there were reasons to believe that some executives at the housing parastatal were caught offside.

Shivute said he forwarded the report to the ACC since it is the state body that is legally empowered to investigate and prosecute corruption matters.

"They must just do their job," he stressed.

Shivute declined to provide exact details of the Deloitte report, saying he does not want people accused in the report to be judged through the media.

He, however, said no one will be protected, or their cases covered up.

ACC director general Paulus Noa told The Namibian yesterday that they will not investigate the NHE matter since the recommendations in the Deloitte report involve "administrative corruption", which should be dealt with by the NHE board.

"I responded to the board chairperson that we are not going to investigate because it is an administrative matter. I refused to take it further," Noa said yesterday.

He added that he does not understand why the board is passing the buck to the ACC if the Deloitte report was clear in its recommendations.

"People cannot try to wash their hands from these things by giving us administrative cases," he said, adding that the board should decide what to do with the recommendations.

"They should charge the existing workers. Maybe they will talk more to lead us to criminal investigations," he stated.

Some key NHE managers, who were responsible for implementing the mass housing programme, have since resigned.

Former NHE chief executive Vinson Hailulu's contract was not renewed when it ended in 2015.

Noa's decision to reject the NHE's proposal angered some officials at the housing parastatal, who believe the report was enough to hold those who squandered state money accountable.

"Noa should re-read the report. Based on what judgement did he decide that the recommendations are administrative? Who did he interview, and did he carry out any preliminary investigation?" asked an official who was briefed about the content of the report.

The NHE official also said Noa's suggestion that the board should go after the managers accused in the report of irregularities does not make sense since some executives have left the company.

"How can a company go after an official who does not work for them anymore?" asked the official, adding that Noa should have done a better job, instead of dismissing the report without asking more questions.

Noa insisted that the ACC is not brushing away investigations, but warned that the NHE board should not just be a vehicle to facilitate reports from one institution to another.

"What administrative action did the NHE board take on the report? We have a big problem in this country of boards being afraid to take big decisions," he said.

AUDIT FIRMS

Noa said repeating an investigation, as suggested by the NHE board, into the mass housing programme, will be costly.

"Chances are that we will arrive at the same conclusion," he said.

It is not clear how much the Deloitte report cost, but forensic investigations into parastatals do not come cheap.

The Namibian reported about a forensic report done into Air Namibia by Deloitte for N$6 million.

Many recommendations in that report were never implemented, and were instead pushed to the ACC for further investigations, while culprits singled out in the report still roam free.

Another forensic audit carried out by EY auditors at TransNamib cost N$1,8 million, yet the findings and recommendations were ignored.

Asked by The Namibian whether he is happy with the quality of forensic investigations by audit firms, Noa said he was not.

"I am not singling out any company, but I do not have respect for some of the investigations by these audit firms. They cost a lot of money, but they do not get to the nitty-gritty of the investigations. They should give value for money," he said.

It is not clear what the NHE board will do now that the ACC has rejected their plan. Some people are concerned that this report could be swept under the carpet.

The NHE board consists of Shivute, lawyer Aisha Isaak from Chris Brandt Attorneys, FNB chartered accountant Oscar Capelao, Petrina Nakale, a director of industrial development in the industrialisation ministry, and civil engineer Elton !Gaoseb.