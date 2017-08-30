Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe was not present to receive indictments in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Mantsoe appeared via a live stream from Johannesburg Correctional Services - Sun City prison.

Magistrate Piet du Plessis told Mantsoe, who was wearing a grey blazer, peach polo neck and black scarf in a room at the prison, that he needed to be physically present to receive the indictments.

Du Plessis said the matter was ready to be transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg.

Mantsoe is accused of killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.

He is also accused of defeating the ends of justice.

Mokoena's body was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.

During his bail application on July 30, the court heard that it could have been possible that Mokoena was alive when Mantsoe put a tyre around her' and doused her with petrol and pool acid before setting her alight in a ditch.

He was denied bail.

Du Plessis postponed the matter to Thursday for Mantsoe to receive the indictments.

