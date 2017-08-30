29 August 2017

Angola: Uíge - Official Defends Creation of Rural Administration in Farming

Uíge — The creation of a rural administration, with a view to planning and evaluating effectively the benefits and losses of farming activity in each productive season, was defended on monay in the city by the administrator of the company Agrogest, Vacherote Manuel Thomas .

Speaking to Angop, the official stressed that the creation of a rural administration within small producers helps economic agents to diagnose and make efficient decisions in the definition of what is going to be produced to supply the market.

He also defended the need for a mapping in the areas of farming production to guarantee soil sustainability and the improvement of agribusiness in the country.

"It is of paramount importance that the rural producer has the follow-up of an administrator to be guided and informed about the new technologies and models of marketing and logistics of the products", he said.

He added that because of the constant oscillation of the market and the rapid growth of the farming sector, it is necessary that one has a good administrator to manage the productive activity correctly.

Agrogest aims to implement agribusiness in Angola, and through economic diversification policies, make good practices a reality.

