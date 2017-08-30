29 August 2017

Angola: Progresso DA Lunda Sul Face Progresso Do Sambizanga

Luanda — Progresso da Lunda Sul are playing this Tuesday Progresso do Sambizanga in Saurimo's Mangueiras stadium, to set right the 20th round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

The clash had not been played on the due date, because Progresso do Sambizanga had given more than two players to the national team in the qualifiers match for the CHAN Cup.

The Galvanized Progresso do Sambizanga of the last win over Kabuscorp Palanca Kabuscorp (2-1) will do everything to counteract the Lundas' home factor that in the last round lost at their stronghold to Interclube (0-1).

Progresso do Sambizanga occupy the 8th position with 31 points, while Progresso da Lunda Sul are at 14th place with 18 points.

1º de Agosto lead the competition with 50 points.

