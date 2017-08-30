Angola: Brazil - Angolan Embassy Congratulates Dos Santos On 75th Birthday

Luanda — The Angolan Embassy in Brazil congratulated the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, marked on Monday August 28.

In a message addressed to the nation's highest representative, Angola's ambassador to Brazil, Nelson Cosme, harnessed the opportunity to praise the qualities of the Head of State as a patriot in the fight for the Angolans' welfare.

In the document that reached Angop, the ambassador highlights the qualities of José Eduardo dos Santos, with his commitment to the struggle for national liberation against Portuguese colonialism, preservation of territorial integrity, peace building, national reconciliation and the uprising of a prosperous and modern country.

Several congratulation messages from various organizations and embassies continue being addressed to the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.