29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Brazil - Angolan Embassy Congratulates Dos Santos On 75th Birthday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Embassy in Brazil congratulated the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, on the occasion of his 75th birthday, marked on Monday August 28.

In a message addressed to the nation's highest representative, Angola's ambassador to Brazil, Nelson Cosme, harnessed the opportunity to praise the qualities of the Head of State as a patriot in the fight for the Angolans' welfare.

In the document that reached Angop, the ambassador highlights the qualities of José Eduardo dos Santos, with his commitment to the struggle for national liberation against Portuguese colonialism, preservation of territorial integrity, peace building, national reconciliation and the uprising of a prosperous and modern country.

Several congratulation messages from various organizations and embassies continue being addressed to the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Angola

Vote Counting in Angola Marred By Irregularities

The Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced yesterday that it has already processed the tallying of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.