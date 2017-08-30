29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Singer Nagrelha Thrills Public At Baia De Luanda Concert

Luanda — In a very interactive and thrilling performance, the young generation and renowned Kuduro music singer Jelson Caio Manuel Mendes "Nagrelha", last Sunday at Baia de Luanda (Luanda Bay) drove the public into a frenzy, as part of a concert organised to congratulate the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, on his 75th birthday marked on the same day.

The event, dubbed "Especial show to congratulate President José Eduardo dos Santos", kicked off at 3.30 in the afternoon and closed at 09.30 in the evening and included the performance of various acts (music, comedy ect.), as well as the exhibition of fireworks.

Once more, Nagrelha confirmed his popularity by getting the public to sing along his songs, some of which were big hits in the country more than ten years ago, such as the tunes "Comboio", "Sobe", "Mexer Bumbum" e "O Quatro".

One of the moments that confirmed the popularity of the entertainer was when he ended his performance and, in leaving the stage, playfully suggested that the event was over, which caused the public to start leaving the venue, some of whom following the direction the singer took.

Meanwhile, Nagrelha has announced that he will make a public release of his new work on 9 and 10 September this year, having informed that the album title track, "Arquitecto da Paz" (Peace Architect), is a homage to President José Eduardo dos Santos.

All the acts that took to the stage, before or after their performance, congratulated the Angolan Head of State on his birthday.

José Eduardo dos Santos was born in Luanda's Sambizanga district on 28 August, 1942.

