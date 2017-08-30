Libolo — The coach of Recreativo do Libolo's football team, the Portuguese Vaz Pinto, last Monday rescinded the contract with this club, which is based in the centre-west Cuanza Sul Province.

According to the website of the club, coach Vaz Pinto has signed a two-year contract with an Ethiopian team.

Vaz Pinto had been hired by Recreativo do Libolo Club in the beginning of the present football season. He leaves the team with 37 points in the fifth position of the standing of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

In 21 games of Girabola2017, Recreativo do Libolo - who are the holders of the Angola League Cup - have ten wins, seven draws, four defeats, 34 goals scored and 15 goals suffered.

ANGOP has learnt that the assistant, Pedro Caravela, will take over.