29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Vaz Pinto Leaves Libolo Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

Libolo — The coach of Recreativo do Libolo's football team, the Portuguese Vaz Pinto, last Monday rescinded the contract with this club, which is based in the centre-west Cuanza Sul Province.

According to the website of the club, coach Vaz Pinto has signed a two-year contract with an Ethiopian team.

Vaz Pinto had been hired by Recreativo do Libolo Club in the beginning of the present football season. He leaves the team with 37 points in the fifth position of the standing of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

In 21 games of Girabola2017, Recreativo do Libolo - who are the holders of the Angola League Cup - have ten wins, seven draws, four defeats, 34 goals scored and 15 goals suffered.

ANGOP has learnt that the assistant, Pedro Caravela, will take over.

Angola

Vote Counting in Angola Marred By Irregularities

The Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced yesterday that it has already processed the tallying of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.