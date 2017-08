Luanda — The Angolan international referee, Hélder Martins, will officiate on Sunday in Lusaka the match between Zambia and Algeria, for Group B's third round of the African zone qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Angop has learnt that the referee will be assisted by the Angolans Ivanildo Lopes and Júlio Lemos, while João Goma has been appointed as fourth official by FIFA.

The Rwandan Celestin Ntagungira has been named the match commissioner.