29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Fight Against Aids Programme Expands Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The Fight Against Aids Programme in the southern Huila Province since last May has been expanding its services of voluntary HIV tests and the holding of counselling campaigns in the interior of the province, said Tuesday in Lubango City the local head of the institution, Levy Gomes.

Speaking to ANGOP, Levy Gomes announced that the institution's work is focused on massive distribution of informative leaflets, aimed at reducing the infection rate.

He said this action will also be taken to places like schools and markets, with a view to reinforcing the sensitisation work.

In the second quarter of the present year, the institution carried out HIV/Aids tests to 25,184 people (adults and children), in view of which it was recorded 827 Hiv/Aids positive cases and 87 deaths.

Angola

Vote Counting in Angola Marred By Irregularities

The Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced yesterday that it has already processed the tallying of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.