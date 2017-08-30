29 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Pan-African Organisation Praises Polling Stations Work

Luanda — The Pan-African Women Organisation Monday in Luanda highlighted the work done by the polling stations staff during the voting of 23 August this year.

Speaking at a press conference about the preliminary report on the work done during the election of Wednesday last week, the Pan-African Women Organisation's representative, Teresa Teixeira, said she was happy with the whole process.

The official praised the work done by the polling stations parties' agents who she said were crucial to the success of the whole process.

According to her, the 12 Pan-African Women Organisation's observers to the Angolan peace process have not reported any tension worth mentioning during the process and the agents respected the procedures.

Teresa Teixeira said the computer system used by the National Electoral Commission was a key element in the polling station staff's successful work.

Provisional data released by the CNE place the ruling MPLA party in the first position with 61,05 percent of the votes cast, followed by opposition UNITA (26,72) , CASA-CE (9,49), PRS (1,33), FNLA (0,91) and APN (0,50).

These results give the ruling party 150 of the Parliament's 220 seats, against UNITA's 51, CASA-CE coalition (16), PRS (two) and FNLA (one).

