Sudan: Rain Destroys 100+ Homes in Sudan's El Gezira

El Gezira — Heavy rainfall in El Gezira state destroyed more than 100 houses and caused the displacement of a number of families. No serious injuries were reported.

On Sunday, rains hit Um El Gura locality in El Gezira and destroyed 102 houses. Hundreds of families have reportedly been displaced, and took shelter in a public school.

The representative of the constituency, El Tijani El Kajam, revealed that 320 families were affected. He called upon the civil society organisations to aid the people in the area.

Rains also caused the collapse of the dome of the historic Sheikh Ismail El Wali in El Gubba district in El Obeid, North Kordofan. The dome was built by Mohamed El Mekki, the son of Sheikh Ismail El Wali and his first successor 113 years ago in 1901.

Last week at least 200 houses and 300 cottages collapsed or were seriously damaged at camp Murnei in West Darfur following heavy rains. Also in two camps in North and South Darfur floods were reported, as well as in Northern State's Delgo, Sennar and Khartoum.