29 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Rain Destroys 100+ Homes in Sudan's El Gezira

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gezira — Heavy rainfall in El Gezira state destroyed more than 100 houses and caused the displacement of a number of families. No serious injuries were reported.

On Sunday, rains hit Um El Gura locality in El Gezira and destroyed 102 houses. Hundreds of families have reportedly been displaced, and took shelter in a public school.

The representative of the constituency, El Tijani El Kajam, revealed that 320 families were affected. He called upon the civil society organisations to aid the people in the area.

Rains also caused the collapse of the dome of the historic Sheikh Ismail El Wali in El Gubba district in El Obeid, North Kordofan. The dome was built by Mohamed El Mekki, the son of Sheikh Ismail El Wali and his first successor 113 years ago in 1901.

Last week at least 200 houses and 300 cottages collapsed or were seriously damaged at camp Murnei in West Darfur following heavy rains. Also in two camps in North and South Darfur floods were reported, as well as in Northern State's Delgo, Sennar and Khartoum.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.