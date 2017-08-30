Sudan: Woman Killed in Central Darfur Home Invasion

Tur — Armed men shot and killed a 32-year-old woman in her house in Central Darfur on Sunday.
Hawa El Din Abdelmahmoud was shot dead by unknown assailants inside her house in Tur in Nierteti locality. A source informed Radio Dabanga that the incident was reported to the Central Reserve Police (popularly known as Abu Tira) in Tur. The Abu Tira transferred the body to the unified police headquarters in Nierteti.
Last Thursday a man was shot in Nierteti's Northern Camp when militiamen fired shots into the air, over the camp. He was taken to Nyala hospital for treatment.