Sudan: USAID Offers Support in Darfur While Sanctions Discussed

Khartoum — Mark Green, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) stressed the US will continue offering humanitarian support for the people in Darfur until the post-war phase.

Green met with the governor of North Darfur, Abdelwahid Yousif, in the presence of the US Charge d'Affaires in Khartoum. Speaking for USAID he will discuss the general situation of the displaced people in Zamzam camp, in addition to discussing the common concerns with the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid).

Green is in Sudan from Sunday until today, to meet with the Sudanese government and discuss the improvement of humanitarian access in Sudan, as part of the expanded bilateral engagement that began last year. The visit of the USAID Director is his first visit abroad since his appointment.

Last May the US announced that through USAID and the World Food Program (WFP), $95 million would be allocated for emergency food assistance and humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

Sanctions briefing

Sudan's foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour announced the arrival of three delegations of institutions based in the United States to Khartoum, for talks with the government and discussing the tracks that Sudan has to improve in prior to the permanent lifting of economic sanctions Washington has imposed on the country.

On Monday Ghandour briefed Vice-President Hasabo Mohamed Abdelrahman on Sudan's foreign relations. A press statement followed in which the foreign minister said that dialogue with the US has continued within the framework of the five tracks related to the lifting of sanctions.

He pointed out that Sudan's foreign relations are "at their best".

In July, the Trump administration delayed the decision on whether to terminate the longstanding comprehensive sanctions on Sudan, a process that began during the last days of the Obama administration. The Trump administration extended the deadline for a decision to 12 October 12 this year.

Enough Project

In a press release yesterday, the policy group Enough Project said the United States should consider more effective pressures and incentives to bring about fundamental reforms in the Sudanese state, that would more effectively secure the US strategic interests in the region and better protect Sudanese people from fighting and poverty.

"The next phase of engagement should feature smart, modernised sanctions that spare the Sudanese public and target those most responsible for grand corruption, atrocities and obstructing peace." Enough also said that the State Sponsor of Terrorism designation should be removed, and support for Sudanese debt relief should be considered, but only associated with achievement of major reforms. Shorter term incentives could include appointment of a full US ambassador and increased trade promotion activities.