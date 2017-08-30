Sudan: 14 Cases of Sunstroke As Port Sudan Swelters

Port Sudan / Khartoum — Fourteen residents who suffered from heat stroke* were recorded in the hospital. In Khartoum state, cancer is the most common death cause, according to the Health Ministry.

One case was recorded in Dar El Naim health centre, named Omar Ibn Khattab, and the other to El Thora centre, bringing the total number of treated heat stroke cases on Sunday to 16.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that most of the patients were working in a barn to sell sheep for Eid El Adha (the Muslim sacrifice feast) near the seaport's civil engineering department where the sheep are distributed and sold in instalments.

"It was overcrowded and in combination with the high temperature, 14 people suffered a heat stroke and brought to the hospital."

The capital city of Red Sea state is still experiencing an extreme heatwave with midday temperatures routinely topping 45°C (113°F).

Health state report

In Khartoum state, the half-yearly report about the health situation reported more than 1,440 deaths by various diseases. The most common causes of death are cancer, heart diseases and kidney failure, according to state Health Minister Mamoun Hummeida on Sunday.

The number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases reached more than 4400, and the rate of 'uncommon diseases' reached 413,166.

*Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, also known as sunstroke, is a type of severe heat illness that results in a body temperature greater than 40°C (104°F) and confusion. Other symptoms include red, dry, or damp skin, headache, and dizziness.