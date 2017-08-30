30 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: After Many Misses, Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari
By Hassan Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over his first meeting ‎of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, since April.

Excluding the over 100 days for which he was out of Nigeria for health treatment, ‎the president had missed five consecutive meetings, two of which were cancelled.

At Wednesday's meeting, ministers offered prayers for the president, who had earlier before commencement of the meeting, met with the Nigerian women basketball team who recently emerged African champions.

Details later...

