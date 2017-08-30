Malawi: Musician Chavula Set for Sound and Light Concert

Lilongwe — Ivory Coast based Malawian female reggae artist Tamanyawaka Chavula is set to perform at Sound and Light concert scheduled for next month in Salima.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chavula confirmed his participation saying all is set for her to come in Malawi and perform at the biggest music concert with the Black Missionaries band.

"I am 100 percent geared to give out the best of roots reggae with the Black Missionaries at the concert" Chavula said.

She added that she will be performing both old and latest music of motivation and entertainment as one way of spicing up the concert.

According to Chavula, being one of the artists to perform at the concert is a great chance of exposing the concert internationally.

"I am proud to be part of my country's events because as an international artists, I am also exposing this concert to the international community," she said.

Inspired by Jamaican artists namely like Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Queen Ifrica and Chronixx and locally by Black Missionaries, Wambali Mkandawire and Late Bright Nkhata, Chavula ventured into music limelight in 2003.

She released single tracks Jamming for the Lord, Mama Africa, Everlasting Love and Soldier.

Chavula has performed in international music concerts in Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

Last year, she represented Malawi at a reggae sun splash festival which was held in South Africa where many reggae artists from Jamaica, Namibia and Zimbabwe performed.

Team Entertainers are the organisers of the Sound and Light concert.

Public relation officer for the group Duffy Chikakuda said the presence of Tamanyawaka Chavula at the concert is expected to inspire Malawian artists.

"Upcoming artists will look forward to learn more from her because she has been all over the world and she has labels abroad," Chikakuda said.