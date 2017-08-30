30 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Board Seeks Transfer of Health Information Management Training to Polytechnics

By Ojoma Akor

The Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria has called for the transfer of health information management training from University Teaching Hospitals to polytechnics.

Registrar of the Board, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Mami, made the call yesterday in Abuja during a coordinators meeting on repositioning health information management training in Nigeria.

He said the changing nature of health records practice would continue to present new opportunities and new challenges which would also require news skills.

He said the board has in the last five years been working hard towards transforming the training of future health records management practitioners from 20th century model to the 21st realities influenced largely by globalised orientation of the training and practice of the profession. The registrar said there have also been escalation of exam malpractices during professional examinations.

He said the board was also reworking its accreditation procedure towards ensuring that training institutions measure up to standards such as equipping health records management trainees with computer skills, and reinvigorating the Continuous Professional Development Programme.

