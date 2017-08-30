Nigeria: Amaechi - We've Commenced Moves to Extend Rail Lines to North Western States

Sokoto — Arrangements have begun for the extension of railway lines to North western states, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said.

The minister stated this during a courtesy call on Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

He said the move was to enhance socioeconomic wellbeing of the citizens.

The minister, who was in Sokoto for the 15th National Council on Transportation, underscored the importance of transportation to the economy.

Amaechi lauded the Sokoto government for completing Sultan Abubakar International Airport.

In a remark, Governor Tambuwal said the state government was ready to collaborate with the Federal Government on projects and programmes to enhance wellbeing of the people.