30 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Redundancy - Katsina to Deploy Directors As Classroom Teachers

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — Katsina State government is to look into the possibility of redeploying redundant directors in the state ministry of education to classrooms to address shortages of teachers.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari said this yesterday when he received the midterm report of the Restoration Committee on Education.

Daily Trust reports that there are about 600 directors in the state ministry of education with most of them not having any schedule of duties.

Masari said it was disheartening to see people wasting when they can be more productive contributing in classrooms.

He said retired directors and teachers can also key in under a voluntary scheme to help out in their respective communities than lying idle at home doing nothing.

Masari believed that coming out to contribute is a great honour especially to teach young ones adding that we shall be very appreciative of such.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee Dr Badamasi Lawal lamented gross shortage of teachers in both primary and secondary schools, adding that Literature in English was not taught as a subject in secondary schools which denies state indigenes opportunity to study law, English and allied courses.

