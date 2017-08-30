30 August 2017

Nigeria: No Going Back On Hajj Reforms - Nahcon

By Abdul-Rahman Abubakar

Makkah — Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Abdullahi Mukhtar said in spite of resistance by some stakeholders, the commission will go on with reforms of the entire hajj process.

The commission has introduced reforms that eliminated middle men from various stages of the hajj including accommodation, tour operators and feeding for pilgrims.

Speaking at the pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders Tuesday, Mukhtar said such vested interests have been fighting hajj reforms since 1975, when the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi led the agency.

Mukhtar said "We have introduced some reforms in terms of accommodation, which some people believe is their birth right and nobody should change it. The same elements were found in feeding and in tour operators business."

He said Nigeria has so far lost four pilgrims at the ongoing hajj pilgrimage, and confirmed that 60 per cent of pilgrims to this year's hajj were persons involved in various farming activities.

The chairman attributed the situation to agriculture reforms by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

