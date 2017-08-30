30 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why This Family Photo Has Landed Bahati in Trouble

Photo: Bahati/Instagram
Kenyan gospel artiste Bahati, his fiancée Diana Marua and his adopted son Morgan.
By Naira Habib

Kenyan gospel singer Bahati has yet again managed to rile some of his fans by sharing photos of himself, his fiancée Diana Marua and his son while on vacation.

In the series of photos, Bahati gushed over his girlfriend and adopted son Morgan as they enjoyed themselves on holiday at an undisclosed location.

However, Kenyans online were quick to question why the singer did not include his biological daughter in the holiday getaway.

Some of the ‘Barua’ hit maker followers asked about the welfare of his two-year-old daughter questioning why he rarely shares her pictures.

Here are some of their comments.

Mum_twins89 I miss your daughter what happened nowadays you don ' t update her photos”

“Gladysnjenga17 - How about baby mueni?”

Janewaisy - Wenye wivu wajinyonge.

Ashanancy - Where is your biological baby?”

Shirleennjoroge- Your biological baby needs you to. If s/he sees such pictures and none with him or her, it may not hurt you but. Ni hayo tu Baha.”

Kinyanjuis_daughter - Mmmh your biological daughter ako wapi.”

T errykalekye100 - Mueni bahati ako WaPi.

Catherinemuloko22 - he has 2or3dotas Q to him is wako wapi he doesn ' t floss them not fair.”

Mwendeanney -  Wengine mkawaacha wapi”

Mum_twins89 - I miss your daughter what happened nowadays you don ' t update her photos”

