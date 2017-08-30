Liberia: EPA Holds Training On Estimating Mitigation Outcomes of Greenhouse Gas

Monrovia — The environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting a two day capacity Building Workshop on standardized Baseline: opportunities to experience simplified tools for measuring reporting and verification (MRV).

The standardized baseline (SB) were introduced in 2010 to simplify the determination of baseline for estimating mitigation outcomes in terms of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction in clean development mechanism (CDM) project activities and programmes of activities (PoA), with the aim to reduce transaction costs for project developers.

Since their introduction, SBs have facilitated the determination of baseline GHG emissions in key economic sectors that require intensive processes for data collection processing, complication and reporting, providing thereby reliable information to be fed into national measuring reporting and verification (MRV) highlights.

The workshop according to the organizers was designed to prepare the ground for a development and submission of standardized baselines for Liberia particularly in the energy sector, and provide advice and guidance.

The workshop will also seek to accomplish the international MRV framework and related provisions in the Paris Agreement as well as latest developments are better understood, including the integration between the National communications (NCs)< biennial update reports (BURs) and Nationally determined Contribution (NDCs).

Mr. Chunyu Liang is a representative of UNFCCC RCC in Lome, a Partnership group between UNFCCC and BOAD that support countries efforts in fighting against climate change said in a statement that "Ever since the inception of the international climate regime, the measuring, reporting and verification (MRV) of Parties' progress has been one of its most important building blocks."

According to him MRV is a term used to describe all measures which countries have taken to collect data on emissions, mitigation actions and support, to compile this information in reports and inventories, and to subject these to some form of international review or analysis.

"Consistently keeping track of Parties' emissions and actions is key to build transparency and confidence in the international climate regime. Many instruments to combat climate change only function when reliable data is available, such as the Kyoto Protocol's Flexible Mechanisms including the CDM."

"MRV can also help to better match financial and technical support by developed countries to the needs of their less developed counterparts, and to keep track of such support, and MRV is a prerequisite for determining progress towards the implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement."

Anyaa Vohiri EPA Executive Director said, reducing greenhouse gas emissions to a level consistent with the 2°C objective presents a major challenge for international and national climate policy.

According to her In order to have a "likely" chance of meeting this objective, there is a need to have a decline in global emissions by 2020 and beyond and it requires audacious mitigation action by both developed and developing countries.

"Henceforth, many developing countries have begun tackling the challenge of rising emissions by developing and implementing Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs), and informing UNFCCC about their mitigation actions through pledges.

"Under its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Liberia has so far submitted its National Adaptation Program of Action, Initial National Communication, and Nationally Determined Contributions and drafted it National Climate Change Policy and Strategy. We are now in the process of producing our Second National Communication and First Biennial Update Report.

In all of these efforts, the EPA says it recognises the fact that Monitoring, Reporting and Verifying (MRV) represent one of the most important building blocks of the international climate regime.

"Besides serving as a planning tool, MRV allows us as a Party to the UNFCCC, to measure and evaluate our progress toward emission reduction. It also allows us to document measures we undertake to collect emissions data, mitigation actions and support, as well as provide a mechanism for international review or analysis of our actions and commitments."

"Liberia's NDC considers electricity, transport and waste as the sector which represents the country's strategic options for mitigation."

"Our NDC recognized the need for support in order to ensure that an MRV system is capacitated to track progress toward the implementation of our NDCs including non-GHG co-benefits.

As a Least Developing Country (LDC) Liberia still face considerable challenges and barriers to setting up a sustainable MRV system. These challenges/barriers include lack of access to capital, limited sectorial coordination and political support, limited technical capacity and objective information.

"Hope that this workshop will facilitates the exchange of good practice, develop the necessary capacity, provide expertise on the background and objectives of MRV systems, Introduce concepts of MRV system implementation, build awareness amongst the different stakeholders to enhance coordination, and promote national ownership toward setting up of a vibrant MRV system in Liberia.

"It can also help raise national-level, sub-national-level and sectorial-level capacities for improving information management and provide information to support policy making processes," she added.