Liberia: Coalition for Democratic Change Endorses UP Candidate in Bong County

Gbarnga — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Bong County chapter Saturday endorsed Representative Prince Moye's candidature for the October polls, becoming the seventh party outside of Unity Party to do so in the county.

The party's secretary general, Sayblee Weyea, said though the party is the fielding a candidate in the district, the party's decision to support Rep. Moye's election is "a choice of real progress over lies and propaganda" of the opposition.

Weyea said his party has never shied away from shaping the destiny of the country and that is why it has endorsed Rep. Moye's candidature for the October polls.

"We have seen what the Rep. Moye has done in the last six years and we are committed to supporting that progress in electoral district two in Bong County."

"We have chosen to be a solution to the challenges facing the country instead of being part of the problem like the other opposition."

Accepting the endorsement in the district where the party held the endorsement program, Rep. Moye said he was focused on working with people who want to contribute to development and the transformation path the district has embarked on.

"We are ready to work together with all citizens of Bong County who seek solutions to the challenges facing the county and country at large not those who only dwell on criticism and pointing fingers for petty short-term political gains," Rep. Moye said.

He added: "We can't live in the negative past - which by the way has been shaped by those (the opposition) who are now criticizing us."

Rep. Moye said while he was busy providing free mobile clinic service, paying tuition fees for students in the district with the required GPA in primary and secondary schools, providing modern medical equipment to clinics in the district among other initiatives to improve the lives of the district, his political opponents were only focused on preaching hatred.

"Hatred will not take our district anywhere," Rep. Moye said.

More endorsements for Rep. Moye

Also on Saturday, the lawmaker's re-election also got a major jump-start after one of the dominant groups in Bong County declared to rally behind the Unity Party (UP).

Congregating in Gbarnga, the group with more 2,000 members, said it will support Rep. Moye, "and all other Unity Party candidates" in the October polls.

Addressing the meeting of about 2,000 of its members, the group's head, Ansu Sesay, said they will campaign for Unity Party and Rep. Moye door-to-door to ensure their victory.

"We have seen the development projects initiated by Rep. Moye and the Unity Party-led government from roads, agriculture, and education to health. We expect more to come with his (Rep. Moye's) re-election," said Sesay.

The endorsement comes barely a week after chiefs and teachers under the banner District-2 Teachers Association declared "no vacancy" for other aspirants in the district in a ceremony that was held in Mano Wainsue, Electoral District three.

The region, according to the Voters Roll Update by the National Elections Commission, has 4,000 registered voters, most of whom leaning towards Unity Party.

According to political analyst in Bong County Weah Sondah the Gbarnga declaration are an indicator that Unity Party has penetrated in Gbarnga and District Three as a whole.

"Certain parts of Gbarnga have been indifferent to the re-election of Rep. Prince Moye.

In fact at some point some citizens had indicated they would support the Liberty Party candidate in the district Melvin Savage - who is also contesting in the district as representative.

Now that they have declared their stand, Rep. Moye would be having a smooth journey to his re-election," said Sondah.

Present in the meeting were several chiefs, teachers, zonal heads in Gbarnga, among others.

Rep. Prince Moye said he will endeavor to serve the people of the district and Bong County as a whole without favouritism.

He noted that while he had worked hard to meet the promises he made to people of district two in 2011.

Rep. Moye is competing against Matthew Siakor of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Melvin Savage of Liberty Party.