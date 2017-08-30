Liberia: Sen. Wesseh Wants CPA Commemorated

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh has petitioned the Liberian Senate to legislate an annual commemoration of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) which brought to an end the 14 years civil conflict in Liberia.

The CPA was consummated on August 18, 2003, bringing to an end 14 years of civil insurrection which claimed the lives of an estimated 250,000 people.

It was signed by leaders of Liberia's political parties, civil society, warring factions and other relevant bodies to end the civil fracas which was ignited on December 24, 1989. The signing ceremony was held in Accra, Ghana after three months of peace talks.

The peace process was facilitated by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), assisted by the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the United States of America, with former Nigerian leader General Abdulsalami Abubakar as Principal Mediator.

In an interview with legislative reporters Thursday, Senator Wesseh disclosed that he has petitioned the Liberian Senate through a communication informing them that they should not forget what has been achieved and the immeasurable possibilities of the future in peace.

Senator Wesseh believes that as elected representatives of the people of Liberia they are the net beneficiaries of the peace occasioned by the CPA.

He added: "By always remembering the CPA, we are reminding ourselves, the people we represent and those who stood by us during our trials and tribulations that we have a promise of peace to keep and vow to renew that promise."

Senator Wesseh noted that by signing the agreement, Liberian leaders made a strong commitment to end the armed violence which lasted for 14 years and claimed the lives of about 250 thousand people, displaced more than one million, destroyed the economy and reduced Liberia to a failed state and beggar nation.

"On that day, Liberians made a promise to rebuild, reform and create governing institutions such as this Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary that would maintain enduring peace in our country," he noted.

Among other commitments, Sen. Wesseh said Liberian leaders also restored hope to the children and youth of the country that there was a future to live for, noting that " The leaders also promised to fully commit themselves to peace, to social economic progress, to democracy, to integrity and above all, to love our country."